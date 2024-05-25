dForce USD Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $13,834.70 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00123075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008604 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,097,931 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98338556 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,498.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.