Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.47 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and $8.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00055443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

