HI (HI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $259,757.58

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $259,757.58 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,411.66 or 0.99993591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00109011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003643 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048725 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $261,147.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.