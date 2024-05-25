TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $175.33 million and $41.96 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,857,184 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,141,855,986.9541652 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.14831801 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $51,380,403.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

