Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.71

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $42.32 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 546,945,787 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 546,933,838 with 494,275,823 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.70762331 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,190,868.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

