Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Q32 Bio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTTB opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Q32 Bio has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q32 Bio will post -10.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q32 Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the first quarter valued at about $18,074,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

