Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCLH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

