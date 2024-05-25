RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $328.00 at Truist Financial

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $309.00 to $328.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC opened at $291.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.55. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

