Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.17.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $145.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.