Mizuho Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $65.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,891,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 698.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,549,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

