Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRRO

Korro Bio Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. Korro Bio has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95.

In other Korro Bio news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,144. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,185,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.