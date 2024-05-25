Lisata Therapeutics’ (LSTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

LSTA stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Lisata Therapeutics accounts for 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.