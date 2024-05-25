SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.65. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABS. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

