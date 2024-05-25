Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Price Target Lowered to $0.60 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $0.60 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of RBT opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Rubicon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $13.84.
Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $170.66 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS.
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
