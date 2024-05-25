Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 57,803 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,371,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 160,676 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $119,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 63.3% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

