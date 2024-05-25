Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 5,569 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,099 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 128,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138,197 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

