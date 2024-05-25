Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,465 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Tenaris by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.4 %

Tenaris stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

