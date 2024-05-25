Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $49.51 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLS

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.