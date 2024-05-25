Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG opened at $69.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

