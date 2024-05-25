Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.28. Mesoblast shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 21,287 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile



Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

