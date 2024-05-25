PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.82. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 13,799 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $767.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

