Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $16.76

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $17.47. Indivior shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 30,577 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Indivior Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Indivior by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 58.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

