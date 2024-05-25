Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $26.53. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 483,518 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Further Reading

