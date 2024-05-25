Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up to $53.88

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.88, but opened at $55.78. Celestica shares last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 721,253 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

