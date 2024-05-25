Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $85.27

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.27, but opened at $88.00. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 750,815 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 33,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

