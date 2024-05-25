ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $64.53

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.53, but opened at $66.50. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 16,542,780 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
