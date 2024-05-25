ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $64.53

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.53, but opened at $66.50. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 16,542,780 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.