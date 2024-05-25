GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $55.21

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.21, but opened at $50.85. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 4,202,390 shares changing hands.
GFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 128.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
