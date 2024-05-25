Wedbush Upgrades CI&T (NYSE:CINT) to Strong-Buy

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CINT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

Shares of CINT opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $611.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.03%. Equities analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at $2,304,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

