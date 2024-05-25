HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $19.68

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $18.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 49,684 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

