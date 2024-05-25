Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in WPP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

