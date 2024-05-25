Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 491 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $90.48 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 28.75%. Research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

