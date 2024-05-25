Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 565,059 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,270,000 after buying an additional 354,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ TXG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.94. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.