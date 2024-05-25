BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up to $361.00

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $361.00, but opened at $379.00. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $362.41, with a volume of 302,339 shares traded.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

