Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

