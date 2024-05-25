BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

