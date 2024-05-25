Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.50.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

