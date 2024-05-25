Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $516,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,291,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,782,000 after purchasing an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

