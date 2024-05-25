Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 4,245 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.40 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

