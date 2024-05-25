Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Coty by 37.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 34,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 614,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Coty by 46.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 653,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 206,193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Coty by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 151,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Coty Stock Up 1.2 %

COTY stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

