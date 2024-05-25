Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,165,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

