Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 42.1% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 393,374 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $4,740,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 31.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 174,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential by 11.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

