Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 206.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spire by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SR opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
