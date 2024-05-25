Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $530,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,866 shares of company stock worth $3,927,176. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

