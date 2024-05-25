Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $18,156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 978,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,602,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,848,000 after purchasing an additional 516,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

