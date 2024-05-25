Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.43 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

