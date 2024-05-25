Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

ZBRA opened at $327.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.90 and its 200 day moving average is $269.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.