Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,639 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Silgan by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,924,000 after buying an additional 1,269,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,307.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,806. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

