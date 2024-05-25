Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 4,308 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 69.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after buying an additional 1,567,489 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,089,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 66,750 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 456,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM opened at $11.03 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

