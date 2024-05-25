Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,661 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,124 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Bandwidth Trading Up 0.4 %

BAND stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $564.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

