Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,937,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BBAR opened at $9.84 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $11.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.50. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

